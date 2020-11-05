Menu
CALL FOR WITNESSES: A 28-year-old man remains in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit at Bundaberg Hospital.
Call for witnesses as motorbike crash investigation continues

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
5th Nov 2020 12:50 PM
Police are calling for witnesses of a two-vehicle crash on Goodwood Rd earlier this week to come forward.

The crash, which happened near the intersection of McCormacks Rd in Alloway on Monday, has left a 28-year-old man in a critical condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said preliminary information suggested at 11.20am, a black and blue 2015 BMW motorcycle bearing Queensland registration 590PF, was travelling south along Goodwood Road when it crashed with a Toyota Hilux utility.

The 28-year-old motorbike rider from Avenell Heights was transported to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

He is currently in the Intensive Care Unit at Bundaberg Hospital.

The 46-year-old driver of the Hilux received minor injuries during the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the motorcycle prior to the crash or has dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote this reference number: QP2002263305.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

