Call for stories to bring ex-HMAS Tobruk to life

SKY HIGH: Trevor Walden captured this unique view of the ex-HMAS Tobruk being towed into the Burnett River.

THE government wants to hear from Bundy residents, like Dr Brad Muprhy, who served time on ex-HMAS Tobruk.

Their recollections will form part of an interactive website being created by the Department of National Parks, Sport and Racing to promote the scuttling of the vessel to create an artificial reef and world-class dive site off Bundy.

"Throughout the transformation of this historical icon to dive site, we want to make sure the stories of former servicemen and women are recognised and recorded for future generations,” National Parks and Great Barrier Reef Minister Steven Miles said.

"It's important that those who served our great state and nation are given an opportunity to tell their story,” Dr Miles said.

"Their tales will help to honour and understand the important role the HMAS Tobruk played in troop deployment and the movement of munitions and heavy transport equipment.”

A former medic who served on Tobruk has reached out to share his story.

Dr Brad Murphy created a memorial at his Bundaberg medical centre.

"Ashfield Country Practice is a mainstream general practice with a specialisation in Aboriginal and veteran health,” Dr Murphy said.

"The memorial is a central feature of the surgery, surrounded by a garden to ensure that his patients feel comfortable when visiting.

"It is a great way to honour those who served, many of who are patients of mine,” he said.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said NPSR was working with the Fraser Coast and Bundaberg regional councils to prepare the vessel for scuttling.

If you have a story email Alyse.paterson@ npsr.qld.gov.au .