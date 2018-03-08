Call for stallholders for Bundy Flavours and Winterfeast

TASTE OF BUNDY: Sharon Joiner and Suzie Clarke on the 2017 Winterfeast Artisan Food Tour.

TASTE OF BUNDY: Sharon Joiner and Suzie Clarke on the 2017 Winterfeast Artisan Food Tour. Eliza Goetze

APPLICATIONS are now open for stallholders who grow, cook or create fresh Bundaberg region produce to part of the 2018 Bundy Flavours and Winterfeast Farmers Market.

The event will be held on Saturday, July 7, at Alexandra Park as part of Winterfeast.

Organisers are looking for a diverse range of stallholders who reflect the tantalising assortment of fruit, vegetables and products available in our region.

Farmers market stallholders need to follow specific criteria to ensure the region's harvest is front and centre at the event.

Stallholders for Bundy Flavours must be a primary producer or create a product using local ingredients.

They are also seeking food vendors with a menu that features predominantly local produce.

Expressions of Interest forms can be found at bundabergregionevents. com.au or by calling 1300883699. They must be lodged by May 4.