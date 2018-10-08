Call for new courthouse to be built in Bundy

A NEW courthouse for Bundaberg would mean greater security services and modern facilities for court staff and victims, according to Opposition justice spokesman David Janetzki.

Mr Janetzki today spoke in Bundaberg, saying that a new courthouse built next to the police station would be a priority under an LNP government.

He said the courthouse on Quay St should not be refurbished.

"The Bundaberg courthouse is small, dated and cramped and that means it is bad news for the people that work here, and it's bad news for the people that appear here, and most importantly it is bad news for the victims of crime and injustice,” Mr Janetzki said.

"It is good to hear the government is considering allocating $1.8 million to the refurbishment of the courthouse, however in an environment where the courthouse is so dated and so cramped - the judiciary is concerned about it - it is timely that consideration be given to moving the courthouse to where it was always meant to be; right near the police station, and better spend that money that has been allocated.”

"There is a long distance between the courthouse and police station, and now what we're seeing is that ... precious police resources are being spent securing this facility and transferring offenders between the two locations.”

Mr Janetzki did not say when the LNP would build a new courthouse.

The next election is due in October 2020.

Last month, a District Court judge was critical of Bundaberg Courthouse.

Judge William Everson said the courthouse, built in 1958, was basic and pointed out the "relatively small area where the jury panel, members of the public and the defendant all enter and possibly congregate” in the courthouse.

"In the courtroom there is no seating for prospective reserve jurors ... and the courtroom itself is small and dated. There is nothing like the separation between the jury and the lawyers ... and the judge and the public.

"(And) the police station is some distance from the courthouse, making it more difficult to maintain an appropriate security presence.”

A spokesman for the Department of Justice said the courthouse was expected to undergo renovations next year, with work to be completed by 2020.

"The Department has allocated up to $1.8 million to undertake refurbishment work to the Bundaberg Courthouse,” they said.

"It is currently in the early design stage with consideration being given to the exact scope of the project.”

Member for Bundaberg David Batt said needed facilities would be brought to Bundaberg by the LNP.

"It does need to be designed and costed, but I'm here to say I am fighting for a new courthouse for Bundaberg,” Mr Batt said.

Lawyer and Edon Place chair Edwina Rowan said the current cells were not "adequate” for defendants coming to court.

"The courthouse itself is in very poor condition and there is significant mould damage to the court itself, it leaks when it rains, and it is in a very poor state and it needs urgent and significant attention.”

Ms Rowan said a new courthouse would allow victims of domestic violence added security when appearing in court, and building it next to the police station would make a higher level of security possible.

"The security of the courthouse should be a very real concern and the functionality should be a very real concern to everyone who accesses the courthouse,” she said.

"It will help with the security measures in terms of the fact the police aren't having to travel a significant distance to bring defendants to court. that is a huge security issue they are having at the moment, and causing delays in our court system.”