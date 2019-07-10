Call for information after custom-built trailer theft

GONE: The custom-built trailer was stolen from outside a Walkervale property.

A BUNDABERG man is calling for information following the theft of his custom-made trailer.

The 3x1.5m box trailer was custom-designed two years ago and is unique.

It has been created from galvanised steel with a dual axle, one chain, seven-pin cable, 450mm sides and 600mm high detachable cage, walking ramp mounted kerb side and motorcycle ramp mounted front side.

The rear cage opens to the right, locks to close and open, the rear gate opens down.

It was stolen from outside a Walkervale property sometime between June 30 and July 9.

It has been reported stolen.

If you have any information, call Policelink on 131 444.