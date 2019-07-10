Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GONE: The custom-built trailer was stolen from outside a Walkervale property.
GONE: The custom-built trailer was stolen from outside a Walkervale property. Contributed
Crime

Call for information after custom-built trailer theft

Crystal Jones
by
10th Jul 2019 1:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUNDABERG man is calling for information following the theft of his custom-made trailer.

The 3x1.5m box trailer was custom-designed two years ago and is unique.

It has been created from galvanised steel with a dual axle, one chain, seven-pin cable, 450mm sides and 600mm high detachable cage, walking ramp mounted kerb side and motorcycle ramp mounted front side.

The rear cage opens to the right, locks to close and open, the rear gate opens down.

It was stolen from outside a Walkervale property sometime between June 30 and July 9.

It has been reported stolen.

If you have any information, call Policelink on 131 444.

crime theft
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Man sentenced over Bundaberg tobacco farms

    premium_icon Man sentenced over Bundaberg tobacco farms

    News A Victorian man who had five-acre illegal tobacco farms near Bundaberg has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years jail.

    1000+ charges after major ice crackdown

    premium_icon 1000+ charges after major ice crackdown

    News Queensland Police have charged dozens of people