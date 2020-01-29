Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Call for ideas for new skatepark

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
29th Jan 2020 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG Regional Council is asking for the public’s opinion for a skate park and recreation plaza soon to come to Elliott Heads.

The facility will have a skate park with areas suitable for beginners and those more advanced, areas to sit down with friends and family and will be wheelchair accessible.

The project is being funded by the Queensland Government Works for Queensland program.

Construction is set to start in early 2021 and be finished before the end of June 2021, with the hopes to enhance the foreshore redevelopment.

People in the community are invited to have their say about where it should be and what should be included on a conversation day.

The proposed location for the skate facility is west of the existing community hall.

The last conversation day saw 40 people show up and so far, the online survey has received over 300 responses.

Residents are invited to have their say online until February 3 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/elliottheadsrecreationspace or attend the conversation day on February 1 from 9am to 11am near the kiosk in Elliott Heads.

bundaberg regional council elliott heads elliott heads foreshore skate park
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Plane crash survivors airlifted to hospital

        premium_icon UPDATE: Plane crash survivors airlifted to hospital

        News A plane has crashed into the ocean off Fraser Island.

        Have your say on proposed road link

        premium_icon Have your say on proposed road link

        News Six options up for consideration in council survey

        UPDATE: Wandering bull reunited with owner

        UPDATE: Wandering bull reunited with owner

        News Have you “herd” the news?

        Mission to save lives continues

        premium_icon Mission to save lives continues

        Health SOME heroes wear capes, others are just great listeners like those at Marcus...

        • 29th Jan 2020 4:00 PM