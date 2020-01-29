Call for ideas for new skatepark

BUNDABERG Regional Council is asking for the public’s opinion for a skate park and recreation plaza soon to come to Elliott Heads.

The facility will have a skate park with areas suitable for beginners and those more advanced, areas to sit down with friends and family and will be wheelchair accessible.

The project is being funded by the Queensland Government Works for Queensland program.

Construction is set to start in early 2021 and be finished before the end of June 2021, with the hopes to enhance the foreshore redevelopment.

People in the community are invited to have their say about where it should be and what should be included on a conversation day.

The proposed location for the skate facility is west of the existing community hall.

The last conversation day saw 40 people show up and so far, the online survey has received over 300 responses.

Residents are invited to have their say online until February 3 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/elliottheadsrecreationspace or attend the conversation day on February 1 from 9am to 11am near the kiosk in Elliott Heads.