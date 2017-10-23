Call for help as two four-wheel drives stranded under water

BOGGED: TWO four-wheel drives became bogged in the ocean at Moore Park Beach. The owner of the Pajero is calling for help.

BOGGED: TWO four-wheel drives became bogged in the ocean at Moore Park Beach. The owner of the Pajero is calling for help. Contributed

Four-wheel drives stuck on beach:

ATTEMPTS to retrieve two four-wheel drives under water at Moore Park Beach will resume this afternoon on low tide.

The cars became bogged late yesterday afternoon and spent the the night with water lapping their roofs after previous efforts failed.

Samantha Carr, owner of one of the cars - a Mitsubishi Pajero - said she was in the car with her partner, Aaron, and two young children when it became stuck.

Ms Carr said the four-wheel drive "just stopped" and another following them also became stuck in the soft sand.

"It was quite stressful, it just stopped and started to sink," she said.

Two four-wheel-drives caught on the beach and swallowed by the sea at Moore Park. Paul Donaldson

"There was nothing we could do."

A call for help went out on social media Sunday afternoon.

Three four-wheel drives arrived to try and pull the Pajero out, but all attempts failed.

"The snap straps kept breaking," Ms Carr said.

The mother-of-two said the car was not insured and was asking residents for help to remove the Pajero today on low tide at 2pm.

"We need more assistance and are going out this afternoon to try to pull it out," she said.

"If we can't get it out, someone said they may come and help with a tractor."

A tow truck will remove the second four-wheel drive, a Holden Rodeo, on low tide today.

Ms Carr said it was one of the first times she had been four-wheel driving at Moore Park Beach.

"My partner has seen cars bogged before," she said.

"But you never think it will happen to you."

She advised anyone who planned on taking a trip on the beach to be prepared.

"Make sure you have everything you need in case this happens," she said.

"Have a back-up and a recovery plan in place."

Anyone able to assist the couple can phone Ms Carr on 0421 887 605.