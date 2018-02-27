Call for exhibitors for 41st Agrotrend event

TECHNOLOGICAL advancements in agriculture will be a driving theme of this year's Agrotrend.

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers will host the masterclass, Robots, Drones and Sensors Future Farming, at the two-day event, which will run on April 27 and 28 at Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.

The Rotary Club of Bundaberg is calling for exhibitors for the 41st Agrotrend.

Last year 7000 people attended the event, which included the Australian alpaca show, working cattle dog display, tractor demonstration, ping pong ball drop, Bundaberg barbecue battle, and tractor pull.

This year Bundaberg Canegrowers will again host their CaneTrends at Agrotrend event and the Queensland Women in Sugar Conference will begin on the Monday.

"The Bundaberg region is home to a large and productive region of southern Queensland,” event manager Ainsley Gatley said.

"The primary economic driver of the commercial hubs of Bundaberg, Childers and Gin Gin is agriculture and horticulture, making Agrotrend Bundaberg the ideal location for a field day event,” Ms Gatley said.

Exhibitor application forms can be found online at www.agrotrend.com.au or by calling 0488 197 400.