Call for dashcam footage of crash that took two local lives

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations continue after two people were killed in a motorcycle and car crash yesterday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the 40-year-old male motorcyclist and the 41-year-old female pillion passenger were declared dead at the scene.

Both were local to the Bundaberg area.

"Preliminary information suggests just after 12pm, a motorcyclist with a pillion passenger was travelling east along Telegraph Road when it collided with the passenger side of a car," the spokesperson said.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 61-year-old Avenell Heights woman, was taken to Bundaberg Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone that may have dashcam footage or any further information about the incident to contact them.

You can contact police via Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

MORE STORIES