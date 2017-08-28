Call for cane industry minds

THINK you know your sugar?

Sugar Research Australia (SRA) is seeking new and innovative research ideas that will help improve the productivity, profitability, and sustainability of Australian sugarcane growers and millers.

SRA CEO Mr Neil Fisher said they are looking for concepts that align with SRA's newly developed five-year Strategic Plan.

"If you have an innovating research concept with the potential to deliver identified Outcomes to a practical problem that has been identified by the industry, SRA would like to hear from you,” Mr Fisher said.

SRA is inviting applications for potential new research projects that would begin from July 1, 2018.

"Our Strategic Plan has been created in consultation with our investors and is focused on delivering profitability, productivity, and sustainability outcomes for the Australian sugarcane industry,” he said.

"Our Strategic Plan is underpinned by the four overarching goals of driving profitability, improving sustainability, enhancing capability, and strengthening organisational excellence.

"We encourage researchers to submit their best and brightest ideas. We also strongly encourage ideas that have been developed in consultation with industry.”

For more phone (07) 3331 3333 or visit www.sugarresearch.com.au.

Applications opened yesterday, and they will close on October 9, 2017.