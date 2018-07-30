Call for Bundy residents to make wills up-to-date

BUNDABERG residents are being encouraged to make, or update, a Will as part of Queensland Wills Week.

The Bundaberg Public Trustee Office prepared more than 700 professional Wills for the community in the last financial year, at no cost.

Public Trustee of Queensland Peter Carne said it's vital locals understood the importance of having a valid will, and to ensure they were updating it during life's key milestones.

"Although at first it might seem confronting, having a valid will in place saves your loved ones time, money and uncertainty during a time of grief and loss,” Mr Carne said.

Mr Carne said there are many stages in life when a will should be updated.

"Turning 18, going overseas, getting married or in a new de facto relationship, buying a new property or having a child are all times when updating your Will is necessary,” he said.

The Public Trustee will be holding an information stall on Sunday at Shalom Markets to assist, not every day as was stated in yesterday's NewsMail.

To find out more about the importance of will-making, visit: www.willsweek.com.au or phone: 1300 360 044