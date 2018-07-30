Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUNDABERG residents are being encouraged to make, or update, a Will as part of Queensland Wills Week.
BUNDABERG residents are being encouraged to make, or update, a Will as part of Queensland Wills Week. Contributed
News

Call for Bundy residents to make wills up-to-date

Emma Reid
by
30th Jul 2018 1:47 PM

BUNDABERG residents are being encouraged to make, or update, a will as part of Queensland Wills Week.

The Bundaberg Public Trustee Office prepared more than 700 professional Wills for the community in the last financial year, at no cost.

Public Trustee of Queensland Peter Carne said it's vital locals understood the importance of having a valid will, and to ensure they were updating it during life's key milestones.

"Although at first it might seem confronting, having a valid will in place saves your loved ones time, money and uncertainty during a time of grief and loss,” Mr Carne said.

Mr Carne said there are many stages in life when a will should be updated.

"Turning 18, going overseas, getting married or in a new de facto relationship, buying a new property or having a child are all times when updating your Will is necessary,” he said.

The Public Trustee will be holding an information stall on Sunday at Shalom Markets to assist, not every day as was stated in yesterday's NewsMail.

To find out more about the importance of will-making, visit: www.willsweek.com.au or phone: 1300 360 044

bundaberg public trustee wills
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bargara sports club gets 2am green light

    premium_icon Bargara sports club gets 2am green light

    Business AN APPLICATION has been approved by Bundaberg Regional Council to extend the operating hours at a Bargara club despite recommendations from planning officers.

    Opinion: Why Turnbull's byelection sad show will hurt Bundy

    premium_icon Opinion: Why Turnbull's byelection sad show will hurt Bundy

    Opinion THE resounding loss for the government is not good news.

    Man builds speed bumps outside neighbour's home overnight

    premium_icon Man builds speed bumps outside neighbour's home overnight

    News Couple finds neighbour building speed bumps in front of their house

    Local Partners