Call for blood and plasma donations in Bundaberg

21st Jul 2017 2:23 PM
SLEEVES UP: Martin Kelly reassures Rachael Middleton as she gives blood as part of the Red Cross Blood donation drive. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail
SLEEVES UP: Martin Kelly reassures Rachael Middleton as she gives blood as part of the Red Cross Blood donation drive. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

THERE are more than 70 appointments available over the next two weeks for whole blood donations, and more than 60 for plasma donations.

This means there is an immediate need for additional blood donors to help ensure that life-saving transfusions and treatments are available for patients when needed.

With winter and flu season upon us, many regular donors are unable to attend due to illness.

About 1000 appointments per week are cancelled nationwide at this time of year.

With this in mind, more than 22,000 new donors will be needed in Queensland this year to ensure we meet patient demand for blood products, and more than 800 in Bundaberg alone.

As blood products have such a short shelf-life (some as little as five days from the date of donation), it is very important there is a steady flow of donations rather than peaks and troughs.

Anyone thinking of donating is urged to call 13 14 95 or visit donateblood.com.au.

The Bundaberg Blood Donor Centre is on the grounds of Bundaberg Hospital.

Each donation will help save the lives of three people.

