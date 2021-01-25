Call for allied health specialists to join new health centre

FROM THE GROUND UP: Dr Pretissha Harrichund's Precision Healthcare Centre was completed last year.

Having officially unveiled her new healthcare centre, Dr Pretissha Harrichund is calling on allied health professionals who may be interested in using her Bundaberg facility to reach out.

Precision Healthcare Centre has been a longtime dream of Dr Harrichund, an endocrinologist and physician, who seeks to close the loop of holistic health services in the region in one location.

Consultation rooms and reception are on the top floor while the ground floor is focused on allied health.

Facilities on the ground floor include a magnesium pool which caters for all abilities.

She said a visiting urologist uses the facility once a week and a neurologist once a month, but that's just the beginning.

Dr Harrichund is seeking physiotherapists, exercise physiologists, occupational therapists, psychologists, dietitians and a diabetic educator to provide local patients with a wholesome and holistic health service.

While the build was slightly delayed, the centre opened in November and last week they held another Welcome To Country ceremony.

Before work started on the Branyan St site, there was also a Welcome to Country ceremony.

Dr Harrichund said it felt surreal to have the centre open and begin filling in the 'gaps' in health service.

When it comes to the who this service may help; Dr Harrichund said her speciality was in obesity and diabetes.

Osteoporosis and rehabilitation would also be focused on at the centre.

Dr Pretissha Harrichund and Everett Johnson at the Smoking Ceremony on the new medical site in Branyan Street.

Dr Harrichund said she was looking forward to helping patients in the region and hopefully collaborating with other health services in Bundaberg.

If you would like to contact Dr Harrichund about working at the centre email: pretidoc@gmail.com

Precision Healthcare Centre is at 19 Branyan St, Bundaberg.

