Call for agricultural stamp duty change

THE Queensland Farmers Federation has called for the abolishment of stamp duty on agricultural insurance in Queensland.

President Stuart Armitage said the move would help mitigate against natural disasters such as the Boxing Day storms which caused widespread damage to crops on the Burnett and Darling Downs.

He said newly appointed Agriculture Minister Mark Furner should make it his first priority to abolish the tax, which pushed the cost of insuring crops out of reach for some growers.

"In light of the disaster that has happened in the Christmas, new year period with people losing sheds, silos, and crops, I think this should be one of the first things the incoming agriculture minister should do, is get rid of stamp duty on those sorts of insurance,” Mr Armitage said.

He said stamp duty on that for farmers is nothing but a tax.

"There is no way people should have to pay a duty or tax on any effort to help them get through disaster.”