Californian surfing coach barrels Across the Waves in debut

MINE: Bombers player Daniel Drake attempts to spoil the mark of Codie Welsh. Brendan Bowers

AFL: They say life takes you down many paths and that has proved true for Brandon Roley.

Yesterday the Californian Surf Coach made his senior debut for the Hervey Bay Bombers senior team .

In his fourth game of AFL Roley played an important role for coach Darren Hunter.

"He is an amazing person who just gives his all in everything he does,” Hunter said.

"His attitude to footy and life is infectious to everyone around him.”

Hunter's Bombers managed to secure a three point victory against the improving ATW Eagles winning 6.8-44 to 6.5-41.

The Hervey Bay team was again depleted due to injuries to key players but Hunter was not using that as an excuse.

"All credit to ATW they played well and really clogged us up through the middle in the first half,” he said.

"They have improved so much since we played them earlier in the year.”

Roley was not the only Bomber to debut at senior AFL with James Bowers making the transition from soccer this year.

Hunter believes his team can play better but will take the four points from the win.

"It was an ugly win but still a win,” he said.

The Bombers and Hervey Bay rivals Bay Power now sit on top of the Wide Bay AFL table on 16 points with a four point lead over Brothers Bulldogs.

In reserve grade action on Saturday Bay Power continued Maryborough Bears win less season with 9.11-65 to 7.3-45 victory.

The Hervey Bay Bombers completed the double winning 12.7-79 to 6.6-42 against ATW.

Next week's senior fixtures has the Bay Power travelling to Bundaberg to compete against the improving ATW Eagles.

The Hervey Bay Bombers and Brothers Bulldogs travel to Maryborough to do battle at Port City Park.