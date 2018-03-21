Calf-length hair gets the chop but smile remains for Willow

CHOPPED OFF: Willow Stuhmcke, 8, had never had a hair cut until Friday when she chopped off her hair to raise money for World's Greatest Shave in support of people with leukemia. The hairdresser at Bundaberg's Signature Hair were honoured to help out.

AS SHE sat in the hairdressers chair eight-year-old Willow Stuhmcke said the nerves were taking over.

She knew what she was doing would be worth it in the end, but, at the time was a little bit scared.

It was the first time in her life that she was about to have her hair cut off.

The Bundaberg East State School student made the decision to chop off her calf-length hair to help people with blood cancer by taking part in the World's Greatest Shave.

Willow and her mother Zoe Kruger spoke with the NewsMail after the event.

"I'm now excited knowing that my hair will be used as a wig for someone who lost their all their hair,” Willow said.

"It's not all about just making money, it's about helping people.”

Her mum said she couldn't be prouder and was overwhelmed by Willows maturity.

"We weighed the hair once it was cut off and it came to 187 grams,” Ms Kruger said.

"An average haircut weighs about 10-20 grams.”

Willow didn't have a target amount to raise for the foundation but said any donation would help.

Her school held a crazy hair day last week in support for the Year 3 student.

"The school has about 600 students and $606 was raised on the day,” Ms Kruger said.

"We just want to thank everyone who helped Willow, from Signature Hair to the donations.”

Signature Hair's Helen Rimmington said she had been trimming Willow's hair for and the last time she had to sit on the floor to cut it.

She said it was a big deal for Willow to lose her locks.

Ms Kruger said Willow's plan now was to keep her nice and short.

There is still time to jump online and make a donation to The World's Greatest Shave at http://bit.ly/2CGFeNq.

