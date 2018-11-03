Menu
A calf humpback whale was set free after becoming caught in shark nets off Burleigh Heads this morning (3/11/18). Picture: Supplied.
Pets & Animals

Calf whale rescue after caught in shark nets

by Michael Saunders and Emily Halloran
3rd Nov 2018 8:01 AM
A BABY humpback was rescued after being caught in shark nets off Burleigh Heads early this morning.

Witnesses reported seeing the calf whale stuck in the nets as its mother swam nearby around 6am with Sea World's marine rescue team being notified.

A Sea World spokesman said the young whale was set free by rescuers at around 7am.

"It was a humpback calf and the nets were entangled around its head," the spokesman said.

"It was seen swimming off with its mum once it was free."

 

A Sea World marine rescue boat was able to set the calf humpback whale free from the shark nets off Burleigh Heads this morning. Picture: Emily Halloran.
