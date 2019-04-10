Cake shakes, dessert nachos and ruby hot choc on cafe menu

EVER have those moments when you're craving something but you're not quite sure what it is?

Maybe it could be a magnificently over-the-top cake shake, a plate of dessert nachos, a cake batter shake or even a mermaid float.

Strawberry crepe cake. Contributed

There's even a pumpkin spice shake on the menu.

The splendid and fun creations are all part of Frangipani's Lane cafe since it was reopened by mum of three Nikki Sinclair four weeks ago.

Vanilla slice pie. Contributed

In that time she's already made some big fans in the community around Enterprise St.

"I'm creative, I like to be creative as you can see," Ms Sinclair says, pointing out her range of cake shakes including everything from homemade peanut butter cups to homemade toffee apples.

Amity Williamson loves helping her mum out at Frangipani's. Crystal Jones

"I've just looked outside of the box of what's not here.

"A couple of times a week I come up with something new."

Amity Williamson loves helping her mum out at Frangipani's. Crystal Jones

It was her passion for doing something different, yet not too expensive, for the local community.

"I'm not here to get rich, but to support my children and give people pleasure as well," she said.

A fun cake shake. Crystal Jones

Her kitchen team includes her daughters and mature age staff such as Lenette Fritz.

The former owners of Frangipani's like to stop by on a daily basis.

Frangipani's signature fried chicken. Crystal Jones

Ms Sinclair said there many many items on her menu not available elsewhere such as key lime pie crepe cakes and creme brulee and vanilla slice pies as well as hot chocolates made in the Max Brenner style with melted Belgian Callebaut chocolate.

Among those is something hot chocolate lovers won't find anywhere else in town - a ruby pink chocolate hot chocolate.

A home-made toffee apple sits atop a candy cake shake. Crystal Jones

Ms Sinclair has developed a range of sweets using the new chocolate, which has a fruity and fresh flavour.

Her newest additions will be Easter eggs and lollipops made from the prized pink chocolate.

Key lime pie crepe cake. Contributed

Another upcoming addition to the ever-diversifying menu will be hot chips dipped in chocolate.

Dinners will also come into focus, with a range of burgers and parmies on the menu.

Frangipani's now has a range of ruby chocolate items on the menu including ruby hot chocolate. Crystal Jones

Ms Sinclair is hoping to someday expand into offering a full dessert bar and said she loved the idea of letting kids create their own cake shakes.

Their signature chicken, in plain or hot and spicy, is made with a special recipe to keep it crisp.

"It's something different for the community," Ms Sinclair said.

The cafe is at 9 Enterprise St.

> MENU PAGE 1

> MENU PAGE 2