Cake divides Bundy: Father's Day or special person's day

A BUNDABERG dad has posted a photo of a Woolworths cake on social media which has divided people on Father's Day.

The photo was posted on Facebook this morning of a chocolate mud cake, but that's not the issue.

It's the words written on the delicious baked good which has caused a stir.

The script only has three words, "Special Person's Day", but it's seems to have divided opinion.

The man who wishes to remain anonymous told the NewsMail he had been a father for 32 years, not "a special person".

Adding he was also a grandfather, did that make him a grand special person also?

He said the cake had made him change his shopping arrangements and would now look at Coles.

There are some suggestions the idea of Father's Day may have originated in pagan sun worship.

Some branches of paganism see the Sun as the father of the universe.

Father's Day in Australia occurs on the first Sunday of September.

A day which is a typical celebration of all things dad.

In the first half an hour after the post went up other Bundaberg residents commented.

Some disagreeing with the man's comments saying he had limited thinking.

One man wrote thousands of people passed through the supermarket and there would be families which would pick up the cake.

He said it might be a family with a new father figure, who was not the biological dad, and the child may want to say they liked him anyway.

And another saying good on the store for marketing it and it would surely sell.

The majority of people seemed to agree with the initial post saying mum's had Mother's Day without this so why can't the dads.

The lingering statement; If special persons day is needed, fine, but it shouldn't replace Father's Day.

