Caitlin ready to forge her own career

UNDER-14: The Wide Bay Bulls side: Shiloh Atkinson and Chelsea Howarth (front), Caitlin Tanner, Crystal Goodman-Jones and Karissa Jeffs (back). Mike Knott BUN050619LEA2

LEAGUE: She's part of a famous family in Bundaberg that has spent years terrorising defences at Salter Oval.

Now, Caitlin Tanner is ready to do the same at the 47th Battalion carnival.

Tanner will co-captain the Wide Bay Bulls under-14 girls side that will take part in the competition.

The side plays the Mustangs from Toowoomba and the Central Queensland Capras today before battling the Sunshine Coast Falcons tomorrow.

The team with the most wins wins the contest, with players also vying for Central Crows selection for the state championships later this year.

"I'm very excited, pretty keen it is in Bundaberg this year,” Tanner revealed.

"I reckon we'll go pretty good, everyone has jelled really well together.

"Last weekend we done a camp for two days.”

Tanner's father and uncles have both played the game for many years in Bundaberg and at higher levels.

She admits their success got her into the game.

"It all started with my dad and my uncles and stuff, I just wanted to play,” she said.

"(They always tell me) to just go hard, or go home.”

Tanner will lead the side.

She plays at half back.

But while her role is important, she said the team needed to play as one to make sure it wns.

"They (teammates) are pretty good,” she said.

"It's just teamwork, everybody just working together.”

The side will play their first game at 9.30am before being back in action at 4.30pm.

The Bulls finish their games tomorrow at 1.30pm.

To view all games for the boys and girls' Wide Bay Bulls teams at the carnival, head to https://bit.ly/2I1IKrp.