Taipans coach gets first-up win buzz

Jarrod Kenny of the Taipans (left) in action during the Round 1 NBL match between the Brisbane Bullets and Cairns Taipans at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre in Brisbane, Saturday, October 13, 2018. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

WHILE paying homage to the past, new coach Mike Kelly is excited about what his Taipans can achieve in the present and into the future.

After an early arm-wrestle on Saturday night in Brisbane, Kelly's Snakes clinched the first Sunshine Stoush of season 2018-19 on the back of a starring performance from debutant import Melo Trimble.

In the process, Kelly won his opening game as head coach of the Far North club, the first mentor ever to do that, while Trimble's 32 influential points is the most of a Taipan on debut in the club's two decade-long history.

The former Melbourne United assistant promised a run and gun Taipans in the pre-season, which did not eventuate in the first half, but as the game pressed on and Brisbane tired, the signs were there for all to see.