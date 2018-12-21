Mystery surrounds suspicious Manunda death

A crime scene has been established on Hunt St, Manunda after police found a body on the street about 4.15am. PHOTO: PETER MARTINELLI

POLICE are investigating the mystery surrounding a 20-year-old man being found dead on a Far North Queensland street.

Officers discovered the body of a man about 4am when attending 6 Hunt Street, Manunda in relation to another matter.

Despite CPR efforts, the man was declared dead at the scene.

The homicide squad, Cairns Criminal Investigation Branch and other officers have launched an operation into the suspicious death.

A crime scene has been established at Hunt Street and will remain in place until at least late this evening and possibly into tomorrow morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ed Kinbacher said the man had been identified as a White Rock resident.

He said the extent and cause of his injuries were unknown at this stage.

"It appears some form of violence has occurred, the specific nature of which we don't know," he said.

"We don't understand the cause or factors yet, it's simply too early to state.

"It is probable that a post-mortem examination will be conducted in Brisbane tomorrow and obviously we'll have more information then."

Police have carried out doorknocks through Hunt Street and will widen that to the surrounding area.

Det S/Sgt Kinbacher said there had been a party with up to 15 people in attendance at 6 Hunt Street for several hours before the body was found.

He confirmed that the victim had attended the gathering.

"Police were attending in response to other incidents at that location, earlier reports, so (the victim's body on the road) was a chance discovery by the officers," he said.

"The party was still going (when police found the body), it had been going for some time."

Partygoers are being questioned by police.

No one has been charged or is in custody at this stage.

A nearby resident said the neighbourhood was in shock.

"It was really sad, it's such a shock," they said.

"I got up and had a look - there was music going on and a party.

"There was a body lying down on the road."

Det S/Sgt Kinbacher urged anyone that was in Hunt Street between about 2.45am and 4.15am on Friday, who may have information, to contact police.

"In particular we'd be looking for CCTV vision that is in the immediate surrounds of Hunt Street … if anyone does that a camera particularly that does monitor the street, we would ask them to come forward and let us know," he said.

Police also want to speak to anyone with dashcam footage who may have been driving in the street.