Cairns mum finds metal screw in bread roll

A Cairns mother has been left with a cracked tooth and bloody mouth after finding a metal screw in a bread roll from a local supermarket.

Skye-April Cullen bought a six pack of bread rolls from Coles Smithfield on Tuesday night.

After returning home and going to eat a roll for dinner, she made the grim discovery.

In a message to the supermarket giant, she detailed her shock and disgust in the find.

"Hi Coles here I am bloody disgusted and have cut my mouth open because of pure negligence from your Smithfield store," she wrote.

"I brought a 6 pack of your buns for my dinner (Tuesday) night take about 6 bites then feel my tooth crack and taste blood.

"I rush to pull the contents out of my mouth. Firstly want to point out I have a baby who is just starting to eat who could have just as easily ate this.

"I had a screw in my mouth, Coles a metal screw. I have pictures and I'm mortified I bet there's still buns on the shelf.

"I don't know what is going to fix this, hey. Massive contamination ur (sic) lucky my daughter didn't choke to death."

Ms Cullen has warned others to be aware.

"Everyone needs to see this do not shop at Smithfield coles," she wrote.

"I just cracked my $4000 smile on a screw from a bun are u (sic) for real my daughter could of ate that."

A Coles spokeswoman said they had been made aware of the incident.

"Coles takes the quality of all our products seriously and has contacted the customer to follow up their complaint," she said.

"As always we encourage customers to return any item they're not 100 per cent happy with to their nearest store for a full refund or replacement."