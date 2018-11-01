Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Frances Newie, with her daughter Josephine Newie, 9 months, shows the damage to her brother's ute, which was parked in her driveway after a motorist allegedly crashed through the yard. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Frances Newie, with her daughter Josephine Newie, 9 months, shows the damage to her brother's ute, which was parked in her driveway after a motorist allegedly crashed through the yard. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
News

Fears for kids’ safety on notorious street

by Andrea Falvo
1st Nov 2018 5:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAR North mother is calling for speed bumps to be installed along a Cairns street notorious for hooning after a motorist allegedly lost control and crashed through her front yard.

Frances Newie moved to Jensen St, Manoora, in December last year and says on countless occasions she's heard cars skidding and losing control.

The mother of five said safety was her main concern.

"The corner is very dangerous, they come around so fast thinking it's just a little bend but it's a very sharp turn," she said.

"A couple of times you hear skidding, cars going off the road, they're going too fast and not using the 60km/h speed limit.

"I think a speed bump should be put in to slow people down."

Ms Newie's call for better safety measures along Jensen St comes after a motorist allegedly lost control and crashed through her yard on Tuesday afternoon, damaging her brother's vehicle parked in her driveway.

 

 

Frances Newie shows the damage to her brother's ute, which was parked in her driveway when a driver allegedly crashed through her Manoora yard. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Frances Newie shows the damage to her brother's ute, which was parked in her driveway when a driver allegedly crashed through her Manoora yard. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

 

With her brother working at Thursday Island, she said she looked after his car and relied on it to get the children to and from school.

Ms Newie said she was now considering moving.

"I don't feel safe, I want to move out because that corner is dangerous," she said.

"It's lucky because usually there's children playing at the front but because it was hot so we were all inside at the back.

"We had just done the afternoon school run, got out and not long after we heard the bang. Lucky we weren't still in the car."

 

 

A parked car and fence were damaged when a motorists allegedly lost control and crashed through a Manoora yard. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
A parked car and fence were damaged when a motorists allegedly lost control and crashed through a Manoora yard. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

 

A/Sergeant Russ Parker said police had attended the crash and the driver was known to them.

It is alleged the man had run from the scene after causing the crash.

"There's some suggestion he may not have had permission to be in the vehicle," he said.

Police inquiries into the incident continue.

cairns hooning road safety speed bumps

Top Stories

    Dying mum tells kids 'I'm off to join the angels'

    premium_icon Dying mum tells kids 'I'm off to join the angels'

    News "MUM will be an angel soon.” These are the words 32-year-old Sally Weller tells daughter, Laylah, 4, as she knows her fight is nearly over.

    • 1st Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    How much you'll earn as a Bundy Uber driver

    premium_icon How much you'll earn as a Bundy Uber driver

    News Report reveals details of driver payments

    • 1st Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Regional apprentice subsidy announced

    premium_icon Regional apprentice subsidy announced

    Politics Regional businesses will soon be able to access government subsidies

    • 1st Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Bundy cops fighting the good fight against DV

    premium_icon Bundy cops fighting the good fight against DV

    News Bundy numbers fall as police make inroads

    • 1st Nov 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners