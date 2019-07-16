FNQ man’s terrifying backyard discovery

BAREFOOT strolls just became terrifying after a Cairns man's backyard discovery made the hairs on the back of his neck stand straight.

Sipke Vink was visiting his daughter and toddler grand daughter in Smithfield when he spotted a perfectly circular hole in the turf.

A new species of trapdoor spider was found by a group in the Gregory National Park. Picture: Parks Australia

Suspecting the worst he grabbed a stick and made a commotion at the tunnel's mouth until its angry occupant burst to the surface to attack.

"My grand daughter is two-and-a-half years old," he said.

"She thinks it's hilarious - just everybody else's reaction when they are scared.

"She will be wearing shoes in the yard from now on."

Mr Vink thought the protective arachnid was a trapdoor spider - not considered deadly to humans, but capable of giving a nasty bite.

"I never knew they could attack so fast," he said.

It is not the mining construction worker's first wild encounter in the Far North.

Back in 2017, he discovered a 2.5m-long olive python that had become obsessed with his running shoes appeared to be trying to mate with it for almost an hour.