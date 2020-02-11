Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police and Court
Police and Court
News

Man arrested on alleged child porn charges

by Alicia Nally
11th Feb 2020 7:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A KEWARRA Beach man has been arrested on alleged child porn charges.

Police searched the 23-year-old man's home on Friday and had previously seized his phone as a result of an unrelated matter on an earlier occasion.

"It will be alleged that images consistent with child exploitation material were located during a subsequent forensic examination of the device," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

"Detectives from the Cairns Child Protection Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at the Kewarra Beach address on Friday.

"Several computers, cameras and other electronic devices were seized during the search. "Officers also allegedly located and seized a telescopic baton."

The man was arrested and charged with one count each of possession of child exploitation

material and possession of a category M weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on February 27.

More Stories

Show More
alleged child porn arrested charges

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        It’s time for us to dump our state governments

        premium_icon It’s time for us to dump our state governments

        Politics With the popularity of Queensland’s political leaders falling to an all time low isn't it time we ditched state parliaments altogether and saved the nation some money...

        • 11th Feb 2020 6:33 AM
        CLASS FAILURE: Where will our kids go to school?

        premium_icon CLASS FAILURE: Where will our kids go to school?

        News “We don’t want to be driving 45 minutes to take the kids to school.'

        OUT CLASSED: Failure that may leave Bundy lacking schools

        premium_icon OUT CLASSED: Failure that may leave Bundy lacking schools

        News We could run out of schools in 10 years - this is why.

        What 2032 Olympic Games will mean for QLD

        premium_icon What 2032 Olympic Games will mean for QLD

        News Queensland faces economic boom if we secure the 2032 Olympic Games.