What happened when ice user woke from coma

WHEN Aaron Smith woke from a three-day coma he had no idea of the trail of destruction he had left in Cairns and then a Townsville Hospital.

His two-week drinking and drug taking binge left him tasered and with a fractured skull, four nurses roughed up and an aged care resident assaulted.

Smith, now 36, descended into a methylamphetamine and alcohol-fuelled psychosis on March 31, 2017.

Cairns Magistrates Court heard Smith first wandered into the Pullman Hotel, shouting abuse, before making his way to Blue Care aged care centre and punching a woman in the face.

It took two strikes with police tasers - one in his neck - to drop Smith, who fractured his skull on impact with the ground and suffered a subdural haematoma.

"It was a substantial injury," police prosecutor Sergeant Lisa Buchanan said.

Smith was first rushed to Cairns Hospital and then transferred to the Townsville Intensive Care Unit, where he remained in a coma until April 2.

"He woke up, his first interactions were quite positive but then he punched a nurse," Sgt Buchanan said.

He was sedated but later woke and assaulted more nurses.

Michael Dalton, defending, argued that Smith was in the grip of psychosis that could only be explained by drug use.

"He was abusing and assaulting people, yelling involuntarily - his behaviour was bizarre and abhorrent."

The case had been passed between Cairns and Townsville prosecutors since 2017 - time in which Mr Dalton said his client had rehabilitated and found steady work.

Smith pleaded guilty to four counts of assaulting a public officer, assault, obstructing police and assault occasioning bodily harm.

"This was an incident of unexplained violence," Mr Comans said.

"You then suffered a brain injury which was significant and was some extra curial punishment."

He said Smith's behaviour in the hospital "goes against human nature."

Mr Comans sentenced Smith to 12 months in jail including 36 days time served, to be paroled immediately.