Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEWS 7\6\05 Photo of Mental Health Clinic at the Cairns Base Hospital. Photo: Nellie Pratt
NEWS 7\6\05 Photo of Mental Health Clinic at the Cairns Base Hospital. Photo: Nellie Pratt
Health

Mental health unit evacuated after fire

21st Aug 2018 11:20 AM

CAIRNS Hospital's mental health unit has been evacuated following a small fire that broke out in the ward.

Emergency services raced to the scene after a mattress was set alight in the psychiatric intensive care unit shortly after 9.30am.

A Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said staff and patients responded immediately to the small blaze.

She said the unit was evacuated, with staff and patients moved to a safe and secure zone

"Emergency services were on the scene very quickly," she said.

"After the area is safe and cleaned, patients will return within the next few hours."

Top Stories

    More than 500 sign petition for crucial Bundy health service

    premium_icon More than 500 sign petition for crucial Bundy health service

    Politics BURNETT MP Stephen Bennett has tabled a petition in Parliament to see a Pain Management Clinic return to Bundaberg.

    • 21st Aug 2018 10:24 AM
    Pub manager assaulted while evicting patrons

    premium_icon Pub manager assaulted while evicting patrons

    News Police are investigating the disturbance

    EXCLUSIVE: Bundy council reveals proposed heritage sites

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Bundy council reveals proposed heritage sites

    Council News Council are seeking to maintain the region's history

    Fire comes close to taking home, horses and a life

    premium_icon Fire comes close to taking home, horses and a life

    News Ron Hughes wiped away the tears as he thanked fireys

    Local Partners