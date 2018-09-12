Drugs allegedly sent through mail

Sandeep Dharan has been extradited from Sydney to Cairns by police for bulk imports of MDMA, cocaine, meth into Cairns.

Sandeep Dharan has been extradited from Sydney to Cairns by police for bulk imports of MDMA, cocaine, meth into Cairns.

ALLEGED drug syndicate figure Sandeep Dharan supplied a meth pipeline to Cairns through the mail, a court heard yesterday. (TUES)

Dharan appeared in Cairns Magistrates' Court on drugs charges, in the same clothes he wore when extradited from Sydney on Friday.

Defending counsel applied for bail while Dharan's parent's watched from the public gallery.

But Police Prosecutor Acting Senior Sergeant Maynard Marcum opposed the application, citing the seriousness of the charges and the strength of the evidence against Dharan.

He told the court a police raid found a heat sealing machine in his bedroom, allegedly used to seal packages of methamphetamine.

Sandeep Dharan has been extradited from Sydney to Cairns by police for bulk imports of MDMA, cocaine, meth into Cairns.

The investigation - which had been running since November 2006 - allegedly tracked packages of methamphetamine, MDMA and cocaine sent from Sydney through Australia Post and Toll Cairns.

A/Snr Sgt Marcum alleged that police found encrypted and secure communications devices in Dharan's house, with more than $100,000 in cash.

He said the operation also yielded $240,000 in crypto currency.

Compared with these sums he said a $10,000 bond for bail was "an insignificant sum."

"Members of these organisations are well versed in avoiding the authorities," A/Snr Sgt Marcum said.

"If found guilty he is looking at 10-12 years and would be required to serve 80 per cent of the sentence" he said.

He alleged Dharan was part of criminal organisation, which would add to the charges.

"If convicted he would be required to serve a further seven years; he could be looking at 19 years." A/Snr Sgt Marcum said.

Acting Magistrate Raimund Heggie remanded Dharan into custody.

"I am concerned about the fact the criminal activity originated in his place of residence," Mr Heggie said.

He adjourned the matter to October 10.