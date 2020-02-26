Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MAFS latecomer Drew Brauer has set up a suicide prevention charity called Kick On. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
MAFS latecomer Drew Brauer has set up a suicide prevention charity called Kick On. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
TV

Cairns charity founder to appear on MAFS

by Alicia Nally
26th Feb 2020 7:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAVOURITE of the Far North music scene will be looking for love on one of television's most controversial shows next week.

Cairns-based singer songwriter and philanthropist Drew Brauer, who performs under the name Drewboy, will be a late addition to the Married At First Sight contestant pool in an episode airing on Monday, March 2.

A Channel 9 publicist confirmed the appearance after advertising featuring Mr Brauer started last week on national TV.

Kick On founder Drew Brauer PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
Kick On founder Drew Brauer PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

The 31-year-old musician started a suicide prevention charity called Kick On after a broken engagement caused him to spiral into what he described as the "lowest point" in his life more than five years ago.

Mr Brauer said he was never suicidal, but the upheaval in his personal life left him in a very dark place.

Drew Brauer is set to appear on Married At First Sight. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
Drew Brauer is set to appear on Married At First Sight. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

It also gave him insight into situations that can lead to suicide among Aussie males.

The former Ergon high voltage electrician-linesman will be one of four new faces on the reality TV show which matches couples together.

Last year's participant Liz Sobinoff, whose partner Sam Ball cheated on her with another contestant, Ines Basic, will also be part of the program from next week.

More Stories

Show More
drew brauer married at first sight musician reality tv show

Just In

    Just In

      $98.4m boss’ shock exit

      $98.4m boss’ shock exit
      • 26th Feb 2020 8:25 AM

      Top Stories

        PARADISE COST: How lowered dam will cost Bundy $2.4 billion

        premium_icon PARADISE COST: How lowered dam will cost Bundy $2.4 billion

        News A LOWERED Paradise Dam is projected to hurt the Bundaberg economy by $2.4 billion within the next 30 years, according to data analytics.

        Magistrate refuses man bail after alleged breaches

        premium_icon Magistrate refuses man bail after alleged breaches

        News A MAN has been refused bail after allegedly breaching bail conditions.

        Principal celebrates all career pathway choices

        premium_icon Principal celebrates all career pathway choices

        News DURING the final years of high school, students are faced with monumental decisions...

        Child’s plea to find cure

        premium_icon Child’s plea to find cure

        News A YOUNG girl has volunteered to shave off her 47cm-long and lovely locks, for a...