Cafes under attack in caffeine-fuelled crime spree

BREAK and enters are on the menu as a caffeine-fuelled crime spree in Brisbane's north devastates coffee shops.

At least seven cafes have been ransacked in the last month with Quincys in Grange and Windsor's The Low Road Cafe hit on Monday night.

Both cafes yesterday served some choice words for the culprit.

"Thanks to the scumbag who broke in last night and left our hard work in a mess … our spirits will not be broken," Quincys wrote on Facebook.

Quincy's at the Grange was broken into on Monday night. The owners have declared that their “spirits will not be broken”.

Low Road Cafe staff arrived yesterday morning to find a door busted in and cash stolen.

"If you were the garbage person who broke into our cafe last night, we sincerely hope that you were as horrified as we are at the lack of money in that place," it posted.

It's unclear if the robberies are the work of one person, but the combined damage and loss bill is running into the tens of thousands of dollars.

One of the worst affected has been Wilston's Willow and Spoon which was robbed last month.

Owner Keith Nunns was forced to toss out "two giant skip bins" of food after the cafe's power was cut during the burglary.

The impact of a break and enter was evident in Willow & Spoon’s Facebook post.

"I was a little bit heartbroken," he told The Courier-Mail yesterday.

"We lost 14 days of food going into the weekend and a function."

Mr Nunns said losses stemming from the ransacking would be about $10,000.

Clayfield's Let Minnow suffered about $2000 worth of damage when a masked bandit broke in on November 13.

"There's a hell of a lot of it going on," owner Garry McNamara said.

"It's just so destructive for a such a meagre return. It's painful and disruptive."

The cafe is installing metal bars across the windows to prevent another burglary.

"It's not a great look but it's what you have to do now."

A thief caught on camera breaking into Let Minnow in Clayfield.

Alcove Cafe and Deli in Wilston didn't have anything stolen when it was targeted on October 28.

However, a large picnic table was lobbed through its front window, sending glass and debris flying.

Police said investigations were continuing.