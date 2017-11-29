Cafe set to open next to YMazing

GOOD NEIGHBOURS: Customers like Sam Carter and Mia Wilkins will be able to enjoy Take the Plunge refreshments next to YMCA's YMazing playground.

GOOD NEIGHBOURS: Customers like Sam Carter and Mia Wilkins will be able to enjoy Take the Plunge refreshments next to YMCA's YMazing playground. Mike Knott BUN230317YMCA7

BIG changes are coming to YMCA Bundaberg, and the first is that Take the Plunge is moving their cafe next to the YMCA's terrific indoor playground, YMazing.

YMCA CEO Greg McMahon can't wait to see the change happen.

"This has been something we have been working on for a while, and we are really excited to have Take the Plunge join us,” he said.

"The Take the Plunge team are a perfect fit for the YMCA, with a fantastic community outlook that mirrors that of the YMCA,” said Greg.

Take the Plunge owners Beth Boorer and Justine Halpin are looking forward to moving into a bigger space with bigger opportunities.

"We were so happy to meet with Greg and discover that the vision of the YMCA, 'healthy, happy, connected', aligns so beautifully with our own vision of connecting the disconnected,” Beth said.

Beth and Justine said they were excited to be a part of a new, vibrant, buzzing community of people who would be sharing skills and life experience and creating something truly alive and different in the community.

"We know that everyone will want to be a part of what's happening in this space and we can't wait to get started,” Beth said.

Opening on December 3, Take the Plunge Cafe is the perfect place to spend some time discovering all of the opportunities that the YMCA has to offer right now including a 24-hour gym and the 60 and Better program along with some amazing and innovative new ideas that will engage the whole community.

"We will be open seven days a week now so you will have no excuse not to come and check us out,” a very excited Beth said.

Find Take the Plunge Cafe, YMCA and YMazing at 7 Quinn Street, Bundaberg.