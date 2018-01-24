Cafe owner wants Bundy to clean together

A BUNDABERG business owner is urging the community to work together to keep the region clean after a spate of rubbish dumping incidents last week.

Suzy Evans, from Oodies Cafe, said she spent about 20 minutes on Sunday cleaning up the large rubbish pile that had been dumped at the Lifeline bins across the road from her work.

Mrs Evans said rather than ignoring the mess and passing the blame, she got stuck in with her sister and cleaned it up -and she wants the rest of the community to do the same.

"We turned up at work and found piles of rubbish dumped across the road, it was horrendous,” she said.

"Someone had even lit a fire there so there was burnt bits of rubbish everywhere.”

Mrs Evans said the incident got her thinking about how the community as a whole could tackle the problem.

"I know when this subject comes up the blame is always shifted from someone to someone else,” she said.

"Whether it is about the council and their dumping fees or how Lifeline shouldn't put their collection bins out- the blame is always being pushed around and no one is actually helping to fix the issue.

"If we can find a way to not blame anyone and just tackle the problem together, that would be ideal.”

The Bundaberg woman said community clean-up programs could be beneficial to the region but she said there also needed to be a change in attitude.

"I am trying to find a way to motivate Bundaberg people to stop putting the blame on others,” Mrs Evans said.

"Let's come together and stop people disrespecting our Earth. Keep a watchful eye out and if you see a mess, just pick it up.”