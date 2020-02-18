Cafe owner crowned king after his ace game

TOP DECK: Matt Forrester with his winning hand, won a trip to Las Vegas.

AS THE saying goes, it’s not about the cards you’re dealt, but a local shop owner would disagree, after walking away with a trip of a lifetime.

Poker player, Matt Forrester recently entered the Bundaberg Dream Maker tournament and after a gruelling 12 hour game, took out first place in the competition.

Owner of Bundaberg’s Royal Cafe, Mr Forrester played a winning hand of a king and ace on the river, while his opponent’s last hand was a king and a jack.

First prize was an all expenses paid trip to Las Vegas, where he will represent Australia in the World Series of Poker tournament.

“I was really happy to finally get the win and it was my third time making it to the final, so the win was extra special,” Mr Forrester said.

“It was such a great tournament and I cannot wait to experience Las Vegas.

“We are a great poker community and I felt the support from early on in the tournament.”

Mr Forrester plans to travel to Las Vegas next year.

The Bundaberg Dream Maker had 88 people enter the tournament, which was organised by Bundaberg’s National Poker League (NPL).

A Bundaberg local also took out second place in the competition, while the top nine finalists received a cash prize from the $5750 pool.

After playing in a separate NPL tournament, another Bundy local recently walked away with $30,000.

NPL Bundaberg owner Ben Taranto said players of all skill levels could join the league and were encouraged to express their interest.

“We play six games of poker a week and beginners are welcome to play too,” Mr Taranto said.

“Anyone interested in playing can check out our Facebook page.” For more information, call Ben Taranto on 0473 168 280.