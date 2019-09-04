Cafe of dreams helping those who need it most

JOBS AND TRAINING: Luke Purkis, Sunsupers Tony OMara, Liam Walsh, Hayley Shivlock and Joe Woznitza are excited about the new caf. Sunsuper has backed CLS to help kickstart its dream for a caf at its Bundaberg community centre on Ashfield Road.

JOBS AND TRAINING: Luke Purkis, Sunsupers Tony OMara, Liam Walsh, Hayley Shivlock and Joe Woznitza are excited about the new caf. Sunsuper has backed CLS to help kickstart its dream for a caf at its Bundaberg community centre on Ashfield Road.

EMPLOYMENT opportunities will soon be available to people with disabilities. Bundy’s Community Lifestyle Support (CLS) were awarded $10,000 after the non-profit organisation was selected for Sunsuper’s Dreams for a Better World program.

The grant will help fund a Nardoo Cafe and will employ up to 20 disabled people across multiple areas, who face employment barriers.

CLS support coordinator, Joe Woznitza said the space will provide a space to sit down and collaborate with others.

“The cafe will give people with disabilities experience, skills and help them when they look for employment in mainstream areas,” Mr Woznitza said.

“Unemployment in Bundaberg is really high and it’s an opportunity to highlight the fact that people with disabilities have the same hopes, dreams and aspirations and it might take them a little longer to get there but they certainly can contribute just as much as everyone else.”

Debbie Pedersen volunteers with clients at CLS every Tuesday and said that the eggs, fruit and veg grown on-site would be used in the cafe, allowing workers to experience various aspects of the business.

“We do soil preparation, propagation, we plant seeds and do the furrows, maintain and water the garden, tie up all the tomatoes and snow peas,”

“Plus the cultivation — they will go to town with a handful of snow peas and we had some passionfruit for morning tea the other day.”

Ms Pedersen’s brother had muscular dystrophyaway and passed away 20 years ago.

The volunteer said the opportunities available for people with disabilities had vastly improved and increased.

“I love all the clients at CLS — they’re not judgmental, critical, they never complain and they’re just really happy people.”

The Nardoo Cafe will be inside a shipping container with a kitchen, shaded courtyard and outdoor eating area, at CLS on Ashfield Rd, with works commencing next month.

