Cafe introducing Sunday trading after doubling in size

IT BEARS her name and has her heart and now more customers than ever will be able to experience what Kelly Woods has worked hard to grow.

Coffee at Kellys, on Targo St, this week unveiled its renovations that saw the popular hang-out double in size and expand into the shop next door.

Called Eat at Kellys, Ms Woods said she wanted to distinguish the two areas into somewhere you went to drink coffee and somewhere you could grab something to eat.

She also has some exciting news for regular customers.

The cafe will now open Sundays from 7am-noon, taking trading to seven days a week.

She has employed two more staff to cover the weekend shifts, taking the total to six.

SEVEN DAY TRADING: Coffee at Kellys will now open on Sundays. Craig Warhurst

Part of the renovations has included the painting of a mural on the wall outside the cafe and customers won't be surprised to find they know the face.

"Because the business is growing I wanted a coffee tree to represent that and our barista Karen (Hoy) is watering the tree. Without her my business wouldn't have grown,” Ms Woods said.

Expanding was always part of the plan, she said, with more space needed not only for tables but to accommodate her kids' cooking classes.

Since opening in January last year, Ms Woods said she had been surprised by an increase in out-of-towners, who have had the cafe recommended to them.

"I have noticed a lot more businesspeople from Brisbane are coming here,” she said.

GROWING: Coffee at Kellys has expanded into the store next door. Craig Warhurst

Cooking runs in the family and Ms Woods said she was always researching and teaching herself new things.

"My dad was a chef, my aunt a chef/wedding cake maker ... I've been taught,” she said.