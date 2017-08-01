Cafe helps out the homeless

DO-GOODERS will be helping their hood by drinking coffee in Bundaberg on Friday.

August 4 is CafeSmart, an initiative of Street Smart - Action Against Homelessness.

Last year CafeSmart had a record-breaking day, raising $160,523 with 549 cafes taking part and this year already has more than 600 cafes registered.

Bundaberg's Alowishus Delicious took part last year and was featured in this year's national advertising campaign after winning a social media photography prize up for grabs.

Staff member Amy Baldwin. Max Fleet BUN081014BEA4

Alowishus Delicious is participating in the annual event again this year, contributing $1 for every coffee sold on the day.

The team will be wearing yellow and giving away yellow balloons for the kids.

Alowishus will also be encouraging customers to match the donation with a dollar of their own.

Cafe owner Tracey McPhee said it would be the fifth year Alowishus had taken part and CafeSmart was the perfect partnership for the cafe's Pay It Forward Program.

To help the initiative, head along on Friday and buy a cuppa.

For more information on CafeSmart, phone Alowishus Delicious 4154 2233.