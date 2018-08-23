Cafe feels power and wages pain

DESPITE praise for her decision to raise prices in order to keep senior staff, Nourish Cafe owner Judy Plath says some regulars have not returned.

In July, the NewsMail reported that Ms Plath had raised the price of her products so she could keep her staff employed in light of the yearly wage increase.

"Without increasing our prices, I don't know how we would have continued to pay our wages bill with our current staff," she said.

Recent statistics from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland (CCIQ) show affording and retaining staff as well as electricity prices are among major constraints to small businesses.

"There's no doubt that energy costs and wages are a major concern for every business in Queensland," she said.

She said elements such as air conditioners for their customers and ovens for their freshly baked goods have an impact on electricity prices.

"The other thing in the food business is that it's a very hands-on business, it does require a lot of staff so wages are a major part of our expenses," Ms Plath said.

The report from June revealed that Queensland is lacking business confidence in the current economic state.

Deputy Minister for the Opposition Tim Mander said constraints were putting cost pressures on small businesses and affected profitability.

"Businesses are still holding back investment, which is why we have the second worst unemployment rate in the nation," Mr Mander said.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said the State Government was "unashamedly focused on jobs", evident through the employment index being at its highest level since 2010.

"That shines through in this year's Budget which is driven by the biggest infrastructure spend since the 2011 Queensland floods," she said.