Stellarossa wants to come to Bundy.

BUNDABERG could soon see another cafe added to its long list.

Cafe franchise chain Stellarossa is setting its sights on Bundaberg.

The business is looking for a franchisee to open a store in the Rum City.

Stellarossa advertises its selling points as using unique, handcrafted coffee blends, serving fresh, gourmet sandwiches and pastries and using modern fit-outs in-store.

To find out more, visit: https://bit.ly/2ksC50r.