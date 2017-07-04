Cafe a family dream come true

AUMAKUA: Ceciley Stewart has been working in kitchens since she was eight years old.

A RELAXED atmosphere where the sun is shining, the birds are chirping and beautiful plants surround diners everywhere, there is fantastic energy in abundance at Aumakua Cafe.

Aumakua Cafe is the heart and soul of Ceciley and Kevin Stewart and their family, who decided to take a chance on this cafe set within Boylans Garden World.

Ceciley said as a seasonal worker she was looking for extra work in the winter when she saw the cafe was for sale.

"As the youngest of 10 children I had grown up around food, with my parents cooking up a storm at home, and we also owned a fish and chip shop in Mackay,” she said.

"I have worked in the industry since I was eight-years-old, peeling potatoes and chipping chips.

"We knew there was a lot of cafes in Bundaberg already, however this had been established for many, many years at Boylans Garden World and we already knew of a small customer base that wanted the cafe back up and running.

"I had the skills, definitely the motivation, and a dream, and the wonderful support of my family helped make it a reality.”

It is obvious the cafe is a true labour of love for Ceciley, somewhere she can see friends every day and meet new customers, sharing a friendly smile and chat in the family-focused atmosphere.

"We love bringing out the good china and its warming to remember the beautiful morning teas I had with my own nanna with her beautiful tea cups with fresh baked scones and lemon meringue pie,” Ceciley said.

"Maybe we are a little old-fashioned but we are full of quirky style.”

Ceciley's menu includes a range of delicious and popular food for breakfast or lunch. She also tries to keep the prices reasonable.

In keeping with the name Aumakua, there is also a little touch of Hawaii added with their Huli Huli wings, Maui beef burger and their hugely popular Hawaiian crunch slice, which is gluten-free.

Being a family cafe, they also have meals that are based on traditional family recipes passed down by Ceciley's mother, especially the beautiful gourmet homemade pies.

"I make it a point to get to know customer names and to engage with my customers,” Ceciley said.

"I just really want customers to know when they come in that we want to serve them and give them a pleasurable experience and a satisfied tummy ... you visit us enough you become a part of the Aumakua family.

"We have been fortunate to be surrounded by the most amazing customers, people that we call Aumakua locals now who love my cooking, that love my family and it's worth it just to have that loving feedback.”

The Stewarts have been on a journey of growth running the cafe, but it's paid off for them, with customers responding to their commitment to quality and attention to detail.

Boylans Garden World has grown with Aumakua, renovating the grounds and adding to the unique garden centre cafe experience, even increasing from 30 seats to 50-plus.

"I think customers are really responding to the fact that we are a family-run business because without our children it just wouldn't be the same,” Ceciley said.

"The compliments that we get back about our 12-year-old son and our 13-year-old daughter on their table service, counter service and their manners just goes above and beyond.

"I couldn't be prouder of them for their hard work.

AUMAKUA: Delivina Stewart. Mike Knott BUN220617AUMAKUA8

"I also have two older children, 16 and 18, whom are unstoppable little machines when we're busy.

"My husband and I are great cooks and enjoy our days together. We provide free quirky family entertainment - not everything goes to plan and if you don't laugh you might cry.”