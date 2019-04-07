Cadets withdraw from hectic Bargara Anzac dawn service

ARMY cadets have long been part of Bundaberg's Anzac Day ceremonies but it seems this year the young servicemen and women will be missed at Bargara's dawn service.

"(The cadets) will not be participating in the Bargara dawn service due to the challenges in ensuring youth supervision, and hence youth safety, during a very crowded activity which has progressively become busier over the years,” said officer commanding the 18 Army Cadet Unit, Suzanne Walker.

The cadets will attend the Bundaberg Civic Service.

"I feel that attendance at this event will better ensure supervision responsibilities while simultaneously representing the Australian Army Cadets most appropriately within the local community,” Ms Walker said.

Brigade adjutant Captain Chris McCullough said the organisation's cadets were aged 13-19, but most were at the younger end of that range.

"As a result that does provide a greater challenge in our organisation exercising command and control over our cadets as well as ensure that our organisation is best represented within the community,” Capt. McCullough said.

"Additionally, the Australian Naval Cadets have for many years now had a primary role at this service and the Australian Army Cadets, in the spirit of teamwork amongst the services, are happy for them to continue performing this role.”

Councillor Greg Barnes said it was unfortunate the cadets could not attend but hoped they would be back next year.