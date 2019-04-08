Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIRED UP: PCYC Emergency Services Cadets got a look inside Bundy's volunteer emergency response operations.
FIRED UP: PCYC Emergency Services Cadets got a look inside Bundy's volunteer emergency response operations. VMR
Community

Cadets get a glimpse at services

8th Apr 2019 5:39 PM

VOLUNTEER Marine Rescue Bundaberg played host to 50 PCYC Emergency Services Cadets and their leaders for a glimpse at what a day in the life of a VMR volunteer can entail.

The cadets from units at Childers, Tara and Cedar Creek were in town for a weekend camp and visited a number of emergency services agencies.

The camp gave them a first hand look at the emergency response operations involving the SES flood boat, Surf Live Saving Queensland and VMR at Burnett Heads.

A flare demonstration and then an up close look at the radio room, vessel Bundy Rum, a life raft, a chance to have a go a line throwing and an induction to Bundy Rescue 2 were part of the day's activities at VMR.

It's hoped the camp will inspire the next generation to be a part of one of the volunteer emergency response sectors later in life.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Pope bailed, fined $2500 after drugs, stolen vehicle charges

    premium_icon Pope bailed, fined $2500 after drugs, stolen vehicle charges

    Crime A FATHER of two has been granted bail after spending nearly two months behind bars for driving a stolen vehicle and drug-related charges.

    • 8th Apr 2019 5:30 PM
    Pilot says facility will see choppers in the sky faster

    premium_icon Pilot says facility will see choppers in the sky faster

    Health Improving emergency help

    • 8th Apr 2019 5:31 PM
    COURT ROUNDS: Locals fined for violent outbursts

    premium_icon COURT ROUNDS: Locals fined for violent outbursts

    Crime Woman fined for punching a wall

    • 8th Apr 2019 5:35 PM
    FLASHBACK: Was an 18ft snake really at the swamp?

    premium_icon FLASHBACK: Was an 18ft snake really at the swamp?

    Offbeat Snake became a political debate back in 1974

    • 8th Apr 2019 5:05 PM