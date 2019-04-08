Cadets get a glimpse at services

VOLUNTEER Marine Rescue Bundaberg played host to 50 PCYC Emergency Services Cadets and their leaders for a glimpse at what a day in the life of a VMR volunteer can entail.

The cadets from units at Childers, Tara and Cedar Creek were in town for a weekend camp and visited a number of emergency services agencies.

The camp gave them a first hand look at the emergency response operations involving the SES flood boat, Surf Live Saving Queensland and VMR at Burnett Heads.

A flare demonstration and then an up close look at the radio room, vessel Bundy Rum, a life raft, a chance to have a go a line throwing and an induction to Bundy Rescue 2 were part of the day's activities at VMR.

It's hoped the camp will inspire the next generation to be a part of one of the volunteer emergency response sectors later in life.