Cadbury’s World Chocolate Day surprise

Cadbury will be launching the World’s First Cadbury Dairy Milk 3D Printer this Sunday. Source: Cadbury

Sunday, July 7, marks an auspicious and highly regarded celebration - World Chocolate Day.

To honour said special occasion, Cadbury will be launching the World's First Cadbury Dairy Milk 3D Printer and treating Melburnians to something fun, delicious and highly Instagrammable.

Cadbury will offer chocolate-lovers the chance to be among the first to take away their very own personal selection of 3D printed chocolate pieces built from layer upon layer of delicious Cadbury Dairy milk chocolate.

By simply visiting the Cadbury Dairy Milk 3D Chocolate Printer at Myer Chadstone, Melbourne folks will be able to purchase 3D printed chocolate charms that feature a selection of letters, shapes and iconic Australian symbols like kangaroos and thongs.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be launching the world's first Cadbury Dairy Milk 3D Printer, in celebration of World Chocolate Day. Cadbury Dairy Milk is Australia's most loved chocolate brand and we are so excited to be able to share an entirely new way to enjoy it with Australians" said Katrina Watson, Marketing Manager from the Cadbury Dairy Milk team.

The unique printer, an impressive piece of technological innovation, has made the trip to the other side of the world, travelling all the way from the UK, for its debut in Melbourne for World Chocolate Day.

This special opportunity is available while stocks last, from World Chocolate Day on 7 July, to 28 July 2019.

The World's First Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate 3D printed charms will start from $8.00 for a set of two, or $15.00 for a set of four charms.

Aussies across the country are expected to share up to 200,000 blocks of Cadbury dairy milk chocolate this World Chocolate Day. Will you be amongst those indulging?