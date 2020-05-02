Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An animal cruelty investigation is underway after a cat was found cable tied in a public reserve.
An animal cruelty investigation is underway after a cat was found cable tied in a public reserve.
Crime

Cable-tied cat dumped reserve

2nd May 2020 10:32 AM

A cable-tied cat has been dumped in a Melbourne reserve in "an horrific act of animal cruelty".

The feline was found with its legs taped and cable tied together at Ferntree Gully's Wally Tew Reserve on Thursday, RSPCA Victoria said.

"This was an horrific act of animal cruelty and our thanks go to the person who found the animal and reacted quickly allowing the cat to avoid further suffering," inspector Kate Davies said.

The short-haired male tabby survived, after being rescued by a passerby and does not appear to have suffered any permanent damage.

The RSPCA wants anyone with information about the incident to call 03 9224 2222 or make a report via rspcavic.org.

Originally published as Cable-tied cat dumped in Melbourne reserve

animal cruelty

Just In

    Television star dies

    Television star dies
    • 2nd May 2020 10:41 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No time like the present to show your appreciation

        premium_icon No time like the present to show your appreciation

        News ONLY the best things come in threes, which is why a trio of local businesses have joined forces to deliver a special surprise.

        Full disclosure: BRC’s first ordinary meeting

        premium_icon Full disclosure: BRC’s first ordinary meeting

        News PORTFOLIOS, new councillors, protocol, and adapting to COVID-19.

        Relief needed to stop ‘second wave’ of closures

        premium_icon Relief needed to stop ‘second wave’ of closures

        News Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce president said a major concern for...

        Publicans raise glass to community during pandemic

        premium_icon Publicans raise glass to community during pandemic

        News The South Kolan Hotel Motel publicans are raising a glass to the community for...