BYWASH MYSTERY: What happened to blonde in blue dress?

No one knows what happened to the blonde in a blue dress seen falling into the Bywash. adiekoetter

IT WAS the second week of January, 1970; a couple had been observed walking around the streets of Bundaberg.

If historical accounts are anything to go by, no one knew who they were and if they did, there is no publicly documented information on their identity.

There would normally be nothing abnormal about two people walking around town except for an ominous event on the morning of Saturday, January 10.

It started with an eight-year-old boy running to his house - screaming.

The boy told his family he'd witnessed something chilling - a woman falling from a bridge into the Bywash.

The Bywash flows into the Burnett River. Google Maps

There had been a fight between the woman and a man and the NewsMail printed that she had been pushed over the edge around 9am.

Water in the creek had been 10 feet deep at the time of the alleged incident.

A full-scale search followed with detectives, uniformed police and skindivers with grappling irons who dragged the creek.

The search was continued into the dark and resumed the next day, no body had been found in the tidal creek which flows into the Burnett River.

At low tide, dozens of men waded knee-deep through the muddy creek.

At the same time, a manhunt got underway for a "flashily dressed” man with dark hair and a moustache - reports stated he was around 5'6 to 5'8, of medium build and Aboriginal appearance with a little beard hair on his chin.

A news clipping from 1970 regarding the boy's sighting and subsequent police search. Crystal Jones

The boy recounted the blue shirt with white stripes that man been wearing and his dark trousers, black shoes and white hat.

The woman had fair skin, long blonde hair, a blue dress and black shoes.

Police launched wide appeals for information on the pair and broadcast information over the radio but nothing was ever discovered other than local accounts of the two being seen around town in the week leading up to the incident.

Police records are seemingly lost to time. Perhaps, it was all a misunderstanding or somewhat of an urban legend.

But if you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.