Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A head-on crash involving a suspected stolen car has landed one man in custody after bystanders are thought to have restrained him until help arrived.
A head-on crash involving a suspected stolen car has landed one man in custody after bystanders are thought to have restrained him until help arrived.
Crime

Bystanders restrain driver after crash in 'stolen' car

by Elise Williams
2nd Jan 2021 12:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been taken into police custody following a head-on crash involving a suspected stolen car in north Brisbane.

Three people including a child were involved in the head on collision in Aspley just before 10.40am. 

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman, one adult patient has been taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition, while the other two patients are undergoing assessment at the scene of the crash on Maundrell Tce. 

They are both believed to be in a stable condition. 

It's understood members of the public restrained the alleged driver of the suspected stolen vehicle, whose age is unknown, until police arrived.

Police are redirecting traffic at the corner of Maundrell Terrace and Hamilton Road.

More to come … 

Originally published as Bystanders restrain driver after crash in suspected stolen car

car theft crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DRIVE SAFE: Paramedics respond to single-vehicle crash

        Premium Content DRIVE SAFE: Paramedics respond to single-vehicle crash

        News It comes after the devastating death of a 35-year-old female driver on New Year’s Eve

        WHAT’S ON: 15 fun events to enjoy these summer holidays

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: 15 fun events to enjoy these summer holidays

        News From art and crafts, to sports and pool parties, we’ve found plenty to keep the...

        BIRDWATCH: Caspian tern’s spectacular plunge to catch fish

        Premium Content BIRDWATCH: Caspian tern’s spectacular plunge to catch fish

        News They can be spotted in coastal areas around Bundaberg as well as on inland...

        ‘CURVE BALLS’: Bundy 4WD Club rolls with changes during trip

        Premium Content ‘CURVE BALLS’: Bundy 4WD Club rolls with changes during trip

        News Recently the Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club attended their annual Fraser Island...