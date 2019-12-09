Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Byron Bay will soon get the 'first ever' alcoholic kombucha tasting room, in Australia.
Byron Bay will soon get the 'first ever' alcoholic kombucha tasting room, in Australia.
News

Byron gets ‘first Australian’ boozy kombucha tasting room

Francis Witsenhuysen
8th Dec 2019 11:00 PM | Updated: 9th Dec 2019 5:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POPULAR fermented probiotic drink is about to get a whole lot more exciting when 'Australia's first' alcoholic kombucha tasting room opens in Byron Bay.

With the official opening of The Butcha Shed next Friday, Dirty Bucha uses the best spirits of the Byron area, like Brookie's Gin, to mix with their Bucha Of Byron kombucha to make The Dirty Bucha -- "Australia's first kombucha and premium spirits range".

To help showcase both offerings, the doors of the former Stone & Wood brewery (now known as The Bucha Shed) will be open this summer for tours and tastings.

The Bucha Shed has been producing top quality kombucha for sale across Australia over the past four years.

Founders Paul Tansley, Cam MacFarlane and James Mackinnon -- who left behind careers working for some of the world's biggest beverage brands to work on this passion project -- said the recent launch of The Dirty Bucha has been the catalyst to open the doors to the public, and offer people a full kombucha experience.

"We're excited about giving people the opportunity to see what our Bucha and Dirty Bucha is all about," Byron local Tansley said.

"We want people to touch, taste and take part in the brewing process, have some fun and enjoy a few tasting paddles."

Produced in partnership with Stone & Wood brewers, The Bucha Shed tap-list will include:

•Dirty Bucha: Botanical Gin & Lemon Myrtle Kombucha, Premium Vodka & Tropical Kombucha

•Bucha of Byron Kombucha: Original, Lemon Myrtle, Ginger and Tropical

•Sneaky Bucha: Beer & Kombucha

•Ongoing innovative and experimental flavours

The Bucha Shed is also available to hire for events and private functions.

Find the tasting room at 4 Boronia Place, Byron Bay from 11am until 5pm (Fridays and Saturdays) and on request.

If you can't get to the Bucha Shed in Byron, the Dirty Bucha is now available nationally in BWS stores, and The Bucha of Byron is available nationally in 7-Eleven stores.

More Stories

byron bay dirty butch kombucha
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘It snowballed’: The photo that a changed mum's life

        ‘It snowballed’: The photo that a changed mum's life

        Lifestyle Living in a small town with nothing to do, Eleesha Quinn began taking photos to pass the time — and one changed everything.

        Man jailed after running red lights and crashing car

        premium_icon Man jailed after running red lights and crashing car

        News THINGS came to a crashing halt for a man in October when he crashed his car after...

        JOBS: 10 North Burnett jobs you can apply for today

        premium_icon JOBS: 10 North Burnett jobs you can apply for today

        Careers We’ve compiled a list of jobs available across the region looking for applicants.

        • 9th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        Sky News rolls out program to keep our region informed

        Sky News rolls out program to keep our region informed

        News Peter Gleeson leads new regional Sky News program.