Hundreds still enjoy Byron's sun and sand despite social distancing rules.
Byron Bay beach could close if people don’t stay apart

Holly Cormack
22nd Mar 2020 2:10 PM
BYRON Bay's Main beach is still bustling with locals and visitors alike, despite social-distancing protocols put in place by the Federal Government.

But there is a sign warning the beach will be closed, as was the case with the iconic Bondi Beach over the weekend, if beach-goers don't keep their distance.

To reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), Byron Shire Council has taken to Facebook to ask visitors and the entire community to "heed the social-distancing protocols that have been put in place by the Australian and NSW Governments."

"This is a very difficult, uncertain and anxious time for individuals, businesses and public authorities and there is a responsibility on everyone to not compromise the health of others," the Facebook post.

Beaches in the Byron Shire remain open with people reminded that social-distancing rules apply on the beach as well.

 

Sign at Byron’s Main Beach warns people to keep their distance.
Many still show little concern about the spread of the virus, with one beach-goer saying "we've just come down here for a bit of a swim. It's a hot day."

"Honestly, we haven't really thought about it (coronavirus) much," they said.

An employee from a local restaurant said that while the heart of Byron is "a little quieter than usual for a Sunday", it is "definitely not quiet."

"People are still heading to the beach during the day and hitting up the pubs at night," they said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has slammed "negligent" beach-goers in Sydney after thousands were pictured at Bondi Beach on Saturday.

"What we saw on the weekend at Bondi Beach would have been done innocently, but negligently done," said Mr Morrison.

"There is no excuse to say you do not know. You have to keep your healthy distance between each other."

