Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 02: Emma Zielke of the Lions in action during the round five AFLW match between the Brisbane Lions and the Geelong Cats at Moreton Bay Sports Complex on March 02, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 02: Emma Zielke of the Lions in action during the round five AFLW match between the Brisbane Lions and the Geelong Cats at Moreton Bay Sports Complex on March 02, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)
Sport

BYPASSED: Push to get Bundy off the bench for AFL tour

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
7th Oct 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

With the 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour set to start tomorrow, Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey is calling on the AFL CEO to throw the region a ball and include us in the tour.

Mr Dempsey wrote the letter addressed to chief executive Gillon McLachlan, once it had come to his attention the tour was "bypassing" the Bundaberg region.

The 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour, an official 10-day tour of Queensland which will start in Cairns and stop in Townsville, Mackay, Rockhampton, Gladstone, Toowoomba, and the Gold Coast, before going to the Gabba on Saturday, October 24 for the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour will start tomorrow, with the cup flying to Cairns and will be escorted by the official Premiership Cup Ambassador for 2020 Simon Black.

In the mayor's letter he suggested it would benefit the code in the Bundaberg region if the Premiership Cup could visit Gin Gin, Bundaberg and Childers on its way from Gladstone to Toowoomba.

 

Mayor Jack Dempsey.
Mayor Jack Dempsey.

He said Bundaberg Regional Council was able to assist with co-ordinating arrangements and

providing venues.

He wrote, Bundaberg was one of the major regional centres in Queensland and proudly supports two senior clubs in the AFL Wide Bay competition.

"We also have strong and vibrant clubs playing junior and women's AFL," he wrote.

"Emma Zielke, who captained the Brisbane Lions women in their first two seasons, was

born at Bundaberg.

"Former Western Bulldogs and GWS Giants grand final player Sam Reid was also born at

Bundaberg."

The NewsMail has contacted the AFL for comment.

More Stories

afl bundaberg bundaberg regional council mayor jack dempsey
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    The great doggy doo dilemma

    The great doggy doo dilemma
    • 7th Oct 2020 1:44 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heartbreaking moments surrounding teenager’s death revealed

        Premium Content Heartbreaking moments surrounding teenager’s death revealed

        News THE sister of the teenager who died in a serious rollover near Dalby has revealed the devastating moments surrounding the crash.

        HIGH HOPES: Mayor’s view on Federal Budget for region

        Premium Content HIGH HOPES: Mayor’s view on Federal Budget for region

        News Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey has say on Cashless Debit Card, Paradise Dam, road...

        How high school graduates could earn $300/day in rural towns

        Premium Content How high school graduates could earn $300/day in rural towns

        Rural JOBSEEKERS and school graduates have been recommended to move to regional areas to...