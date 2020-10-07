BYPASSED: Push to get Bundy off the bench for AFL tour

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 02: Emma Zielke of the Lions in action during the round five AFLW match between the Brisbane Lions and the Geelong Cats at Moreton Bay Sports Complex on March 02, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 02: Emma Zielke of the Lions in action during the round five AFLW match between the Brisbane Lions and the Geelong Cats at Moreton Bay Sports Complex on March 02, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

With the 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour set to start tomorrow, Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey is calling on the AFL CEO to throw the region a ball and include us in the tour.

Mr Dempsey wrote the letter addressed to chief executive Gillon McLachlan, once it had come to his attention the tour was "bypassing" the Bundaberg region.

The 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour, an official 10-day tour of Queensland which will start in Cairns and stop in Townsville, Mackay, Rockhampton, Gladstone, Toowoomba, and the Gold Coast, before going to the Gabba on Saturday, October 24 for the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

The Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour will start tomorrow, with the cup flying to Cairns and will be escorted by the official Premiership Cup Ambassador for 2020 Simon Black.

In the mayor's letter he suggested it would benefit the code in the Bundaberg region if the Premiership Cup could visit Gin Gin, Bundaberg and Childers on its way from Gladstone to Toowoomba.

Mayor Jack Dempsey.

He said Bundaberg Regional Council was able to assist with co-ordinating arrangements and

providing venues.

He wrote, Bundaberg was one of the major regional centres in Queensland and proudly supports two senior clubs in the AFL Wide Bay competition.

"We also have strong and vibrant clubs playing junior and women's AFL," he wrote.

"Emma Zielke, who captained the Brisbane Lions women in their first two seasons, was

born at Bundaberg.

"Former Western Bulldogs and GWS Giants grand final player Sam Reid was also born at

Bundaberg."

The NewsMail has contacted the AFL for comment.