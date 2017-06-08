BYO cup and score a discount on your coffee

RESPONSIBLE CAFE: Suzy Evans offers customers a 30c discount on their coffee when they bring their own cup.

COFFEE culture around Bundaberg is getting a shake-up as more cafes become waste conscience.

As part of the Responsible Cafes, movement Oodies and The Journey cafes are offering a discount to people who bring their own coffee cup.

The aim is to reduce the number of disposable cups going to landfill.

Contrary to popular belief, takeaway coffee cups are rarely recycled and only rarely composted due to inadequate industrial composting facilities and the difficulty of getting the cups and lids there.

Oodies owners Suzy Evans and Jenny Haack said the movement was not new to them - they introduced the discount two years ago.

The eatery opened its doors three years ago and has an environmental policy in place.

You can see that as soon as you walk in - from the decor of recycled furniture to the individual teaspoons collected from around the world.

Mrs Evans said the movement's aim was to create a culture which will eliminate disposable coffee cups entirely.

"At this stage there is no where for people to recycle the takeaway cups,” she said.

"They all end of in general waste and landfill and they won't break down in that.”

Customers who bring their own ceramic or plastic takeaway cup get 30 cents off their coffee, no matter the size.

Mrs Evans said the aim was to bring awareness about waste and one small thing like using your own cup could make a big difference.

She is a big believer that somebody else's trash is another's treasure.

"There's a large following of environmentally conscience people here in Bundy,” she said.

"People may be scared of change but there is a lot of momentum in this movement at the moment.

"We have to start somewhere, even with a small pebble in a big pond.”

The duo has always thought about ways to reduce waste.

Down the track they hope to implement a ban on all single use items.

"We've become a disposable society - use an item and throw it away once,” she said.

"One day we hope to ban plastic straws and single use sugars.”

Click here to join the movement or find out more information.